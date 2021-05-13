5 Questions for the Rangers to Answer After Firing David Quinn

0 of 5

The New York Rangers are one of the historic franchises in the NHL but it’s tough to know where the club is headed as it continues its rebuilding efforts that were started in the spring of 2018.

One week after James Dolan woke up decided to rebuild the Rangers’ front office by firing general manager Jeff Gorton and team president John Davidson, the club let go of nearly the entire NHL coaching staff. David Quinn and three of his four assistants, David Oliver, Jacques Martin and Greg Brown, were dismissed in a move that was not entirely shocking. Goaltending coach Benoit Allaire was retained.

Quinn had been on the hot seat all season and dealt with criticisms over his handling of teenage prospects Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere. Quinn was hired to develop and there was little development in his three seasons on Broadway. The club boasts a farm system that ranks among the best in hockey, so talent development will be even more crucial in the coming seasons.

The stranger decision was the firing of Gorton and Davidson.

Dolan, the owner of the NBA’s New York Knicks, the Rangers and the executive chairman and CEO of Madison Square Garden Entertainment has generally been hands-off with the operations of his hockey club. But the Rangers were at the eye of the Tom Wilson storm last week and many wondered if the decisions to fire the architects of a rebuild had something to do with that brouhaha.

Whether it did it didn’t, Chris Drury is now the point man in charge of this rebuild as president and general manager. He’ll oversee the development of a new crop of Blueshirts and help guide the club to the next step in this rebuild. He’ll be assisted by senior advisor Glen Sather, who was the last general manager to get the Rangers to a Stanley Cup Final.

So, what’s next for one of the most iconic teams in the sport? Here are five questions the Rangers will have to answer this summer.