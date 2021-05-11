The Riskiest 2021 Big-Money NBA Free Agents

2 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The temptation to pay DeMar DeRozan at roughly the same scale as his last deal (five years and $139 million) is understandable.

The 31-year-old is a total pro who produces with extreme reliability. He'll get you 20 points every night at efficiency rates well above the league average for his position, work his way to the foul line and make teammates better with a passing eye that has kept his assist rate in the top 5 percent among wings every year since 2015-16.

With no signs of decline in his game and a level of craft that portends several more seasons of effective play, DeRozan seems like one of the safest bets in free agency. You know what you're getting.

The risk factor is buried in a career of troubling on-off data.

That stuff is noisy and can be wildly misleading in small samples. But when a player's team performs substantially worse with him on the floor in 11 of his 12 professional seasons—spread across two organizations and dozens of different teammates—I mean...you can't just pretend it's meaningless.

DeRozan's impact has been especially negative on defense. The 2020-21 San Antonio Spurs give up an astounding 12.3 extra points per 100 possessions with DeRozan on the floor. That squares with his high frequency of "non-compete" plays on D. He struggles to navigate screens, shows little fight underneath and has rarely been active enough to post above-average block or steal rates.

The point of playing basketball games is to win them. DeRozan, for all his individual skill and production, has not been historically helpful in that effort.

Shrink his role and turn him into a second-unit floor-raiser who dominates backups and faces less taxing defensive demands? Now we're talking. But DeRozan has been a starter for a decade and a highly paid one for the last five years. Teams that view him in those terms going forward do so at their own peril.