NBA Playoff Picture 2021: Lonzo Ball, Pelicans Stay Alive in Play-in Tourney Mix

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

A night after losing to the Golden State Warriors, the New Orleans Pelicans bounced back and got some revenge Tuesday night. And it was point guard Lonzo Ball who led the charge to help keep the Pels alive in the postseason hunt.

Ball had 33 points and went 7-for-13 on three-pointers, powering the Pelicans to a 108-103 win over the Warriors. It was New Orleans' third victory in its past four games, and it's now two games back of the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 10 seed, which is the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

The Pelicans have played two more games than the Spurs, who are in control in the race for that final spot. New Orleans also plays its next five games on the road before concluding the regular season with a home matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 16.

So although the Pelicans may face some adversity in trying to reach the play-in tournament, they're still alive in the race, and anything can happen over the next week-and-a-half.

Here's a look at the latest projected playoff picture, along with more on the landscape for the play-in tournament.