Saints Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2021 Season

0 of 3

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints used their first three draft picks on defensive players for the first time since 2009.

That draft only had four picks, but it did produce Malcolm Jenkins out of the first round, and he could share the secondary with one of the franchise's top selections in 2021.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo has an opportunity to play into a starting role, as does linebacker Pete Warner.

At the start of the 2021 season, they could have larger impacts on the defense than first-round pick Payton Turner because of the needs at their respective positions.

Ian Book has the best chance to improve the offense, but he needs to see off the challenge of Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill in the quarterback competition. It seems unlikely the fourth-round pick will immediately beat out a pair of incumbents who have knowledge of the team's offensive system, though.