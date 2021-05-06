Jets Clinch Postseason Spot with Win vs. Flames; Latest 2021 NHL Playoff Picture

Matt Marton/Associated Press

The Winnipeg Jets are heading back to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fourth straight season after clinching their spot Wednesday with a 4-0 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Here's a look at the current NHL playoff picture:

Central Division

*Carolina Hurricanes: 79 points (36-10-7)

*Tampa Bay Lightning: 75 points (36-14-3)

*Florida Panthers: 75 points (35-14-5)

Nashville Predators: 60 points (29-23-2)

Dallas Stars: 56 points (21-18-14)

West Division

*Vegas Golden Knights: 76 points (37-13-2)

*Colorado Avalanche: 72 points (34-12-4)

*Minnesota Wild: 71 points (33-14-5)

St. Louis Blues: 56 points (24-19-8)

Arizona Coyotes: 50 points (22-25-6)

North Division

*Toronto Maple Leafs: 72 points (33-13-6)

*Edmonton Oilers: 66 points (32-17-2)

*Winnipeg Jets: 59 points (28-21-3)

Montreal Canadiens: 57 points (24-19-9)

East Division

*Washington Capitals: 73 points (34-14-5)

*Pittsburgh Penguins: 73 points (35-16-3)

*Boston Bruins: 69 points (31-14-7)

*New York Islanders: 68 points (31-16-6)

Standings via NHL.com

* = already clinched postseason berth

Winnipeg becomes the third team in the all-Canada North Division to reach the playoffs alongside the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers. The NHL realigned the conferences for the 2020-21 season to better accommodate restrictions at the border between the U.S. and Canada in line with coronavirus guidelines.

In the postseason, the Jets will face another North team in the first round—and the second round, should they make it—before the division sends its winner to face a team in the United States for the first time this season.

It's quite an accomplishment for Winnipeg after the club dealt elite goal-scorer Patrik Laine with Jack Roslovic to the Columbus Blue Jackets in late January for center Pierre-Luc Dubois and a 2022 third-round pick.

Instead, it was center Mark Scheifele who led the Jets on the scoresheet with 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) while left wing Nikolaj Ehlers added 21 goals and 25 assists as four Winnipeg players netted at least 15 goals. Much of that damage came on the power play, where the Jets excelled this season with a 24 percent success rate, good for fourth-best in the NHL entering Wednesday.

That helped cover up for a middling defense that allowed 2.80 goals against on average despite a .912 save percentage from starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

The Jets will look to get Hellebuyck on a hot streak heading into the playoffs as they try to bring the Stanley Cup to Winnipeg for the first time in franchise history.