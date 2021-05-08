X

    Blues Clinch Stanley Cup Playoff Spot; Latest 2021 NHL Playoff Picture

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2021
    Alerted 7m ago in the B/R App

    St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) is surrounded by teammates in celebration after scoring in overtime against the Minnesota Wild during an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 29, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. St. Louis won 5-4. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

    The St. Louis Blues are back in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the ninth time in 10 seasons.

    The 2018-19 champions booked a place in the postseason Friday by virtue of an overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche's 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. They're the 14th team to claim one of the 16 bids.

            

    Qualified Playoff Teams

    Central

    East

    North

    West

    • Vegas Golden Knights (78 points)
    • Colorado Avalanche (74 points)
    • Minnesota Wild (73 points)
    • St. Louis Blues (57 points)

    The Blues' title triumph two years ago wasn't a fluke, but the stars aligned for the franchise after it went from firing Mike Yeo midseason to lifting the Stanley Cup. St. Louis' luck came back around in 2020 as it failed to advance past the Vancouver Canucks in the first round.

    Based on where they sit in the division standings, the Blues would appear destined for another early exit. 

    St. Louis' point total is deceptive, though, since the team had to play 10 games against the Avalanche and nine against the Golden Knights, two of the NHL's strongest squads. The Minnesota Wild have been no pushovers, either.

    To the extent regular-season momentum matters in the playoffs, the Blues might be peaking at the right time. On April 5, they suffered their 12th defeat in 14 games. Since then, they have reeled off eight victories in 14 games.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    In order to buck the odds and make a deep run, St. Louis will need David Perron (50 points) and Ryan O'Reilly (50 points) to continue shouldering the bulk of the offensive burden. 

    Related

      Canes Win Central Division 👏

      Carolina clinches the No. 1 seed in their division for the first time in 15 years

      Canes Win Central Division 👏
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Canes Win Central Division 👏

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Sanford Moved Up to O'Reilly-Perron Line

      Sanford Moved Up to O'Reilly-Perron Line
      St Louis Blues logo
      St Louis Blues

      Sanford Moved Up to O'Reilly-Perron Line

      Jim Thomas
      via STLtoday.com

      Wilson Speaks on NYR Incidents

      'I would have never thought that all this would have blown up. It seemed [like a] fairly routine hockey scrum to me'

      Wilson Speaks on NYR Incidents
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Wilson Speaks on NYR Incidents

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Blues Have Playoff Finish Line in Sight as They Head to Vegas

      Blues Have Playoff Finish Line in Sight as They Head to Vegas
      St Louis Blues logo
      St Louis Blues

      Blues Have Playoff Finish Line in Sight as They Head to Vegas

      Tom Timmermann
      via STLtoday.com