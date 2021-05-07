Which 2021 NFL Rookies Were Drafted by the Wrong Team?

0 of 8

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The NFL draft is always a time for optimism, and most selections are met with anything from mild to effusive praise. However, there are always exceptions.

Nearly every year, a handful of early round choices are strange fits. Although the 2021 draft lacked the occasionally truly bizarre picks, several top-75 selections look underwhelming on paper.

The choices are entirely subjective. And, hey, we might remember some of these criticisms in a few years and laugh.

But based on current depth charts, a team's scheme and perceived draft needs, these draft picks all created reason for pause. The order is organized from earliest to latest selection.