NBA Playoff Picture 2021: Stephen Curry Pushes Warriors Closer to Postseason

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

It made all the sense in the world for ESPN to break out the NBA's first Marvel-inspired presentation on Monday when the Golden State Warriors tipped off a road back-to-back set with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Stephen Curry has been downright superheroic for the Dubs, who needed a win to help hold off the Pels and got it thanks in no small part to the Chef's latest delicacy.

Curry kept the Pelicans' defenders guessing all night and wowed their fanbase with his latest net-shredder. This time around, he popped for 41 points on 14-of-26 shooting (8-of-18 from deep) and registered a plus-19 across his 35 minutes.

If Golden State punches a ticket to the play-in tournament, it would immediately become the proverbial team no one wants to face.

After laying out the latest postseason bracket, we'll spotlight two other teams currently slated for the play-in tournament that could scare a higher seed.