Ranking the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021

Credit: WWE.com

With WrestleMania 37 completed, WWE turns to the future, starting with Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash. The pay-per-view has been built on the promise of Raw and SmackDown having to defend their gold.

This show has the opportunity to reinforce stories already in place or sharply change direction thanks to some shocking moments along the way: A friendly face could lose the audience with a dramatic heel turn, or a villain may turn over a new leaf in order to endear themselves to the fans.

With so many big matches on the card already, including Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro, and Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair, anything is possible.

The following are the most likely moves that could change WWE's direction going forward.