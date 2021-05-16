The Real Winners and Losers from WWE WrestleMania Backlash

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania Backlash promised the ultimate fallout from WrestleMania 37. The night certainly delivered on elevating the talent that brought it all at The Show of Shows.

Rhea Ripley opened the show against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Anyone could have won this, but The Nightmare was the smartest competitor. By defeating these two women, she has solidified herself as a wrestler at the same level.

Bobby Lashley was in trouble as a champion as he faced worthy challengers in a Triple Threat. Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman challenged him throughout, but The All Mighty stole the victory from The Scottish Warrior to remain a dominant champion.

Cesaro brought his all to a fight with Roman Reigns in his first world title main event match. The Swiss Superman had The Head of the Table on the ropes despite injuring his arm early in a bad fall but ultimately fell short, passing out to the guillotine.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode had a plan, but it was not enough. The Mysterios made history together while making the former SmackDown tag team champions look lesser to a weakened team.

Damian Priest has played second fiddle to many. From Bad Bunny at WrestleMania to zombies at Backlash, The Archer of Infamy's win was once again overshadowed by a cross-branding angle.

The winners on Sunday night continued to build lasting momentum, but the losers fell down the ladder and may miss forthcoming WWE pay-per-views.