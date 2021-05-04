Eva Marie Shockingly Returns, Mansoor Primed for Success, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw has begun to rebuild, with fresh talent revealed on Monday's show. This was a chance to gauge how the red brand would look for the future.

All Red Everything is back. Eva Marie did not impress in her first WWE run, but she did leave a lasting impression. After four years away, she has been given a fresh chance to succeed. It's just a question of whether she has improved, especially enough to make up for the recent losses of talented women.

Another star finally got a chance to make an impact on Raw. Mansoor has impressed in Saudi Arabia and remains undefeated, but this is the first time he has gotten a chance to make his mark beyond 205 Live.

In his debut, Mansoor faced Sheamus, but Humberto Carrillo got in the way of a conclusive result. The Celtic Warrior has been helping to elevate many of the lesser-known names on Raw and can continue to do so here.

Charlotte Flair inserted herself into another title match, turning the contest between Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WrestleMania Backlash into a Triple Threat.

Monday's Raw did not surprise much, but it did set the stage for a fascinating future.