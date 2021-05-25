Charlotte vs. Asuka Again, Kofi Outshines Drew McIntyre, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw continued the build toward Hell in a Cell with a mixed bag in the May 24 edition of the red brand.

What was most noticeable Monday night was the flurry of rematches that have plagued Raw since it first went to three hours. Just one week after Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka unnecessarily fought again, they had a rematch that ended with the opposite result.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax again challenged Natalya and Tamina for the WWE Tag Team Championships. And Reginald distracted The Queen of Spades in a predictable manner that led to another heel loss.

Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston battled to crown the true No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship, but Bobby Lashley got involved. With all the sudden hype behind The New Day member, it is hard to get excited about The Scottish Warrior getting in his way.

Nikki Cross returned to action but in less-than-flattering fashion. She barely survived two minutes with Rhea Ripley and celebrated like she had won the Raw women's title. The former top contender deserves better.

Raw remains a unique show with great wrestlers and potential matches, but there are so many unnecessary steps to get to those contests. This edition displayed that clearly.