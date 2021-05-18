Kofi Kingston Shockingly Gets His Shot vs. Bobby Lashley, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Just one day after WrestleMania Backlash, Bobby Lashley and MVP announced an open challenge for anyone in the WWE Raw locker room to take up—except Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman.

Kofi Kingston answered the call after winning a grueling match with Randy Orton and took advantage of this rare shot. He managed to catch the WWE champion with the help of The Scottish Warrior to enter himself into future title contention.

Another man ready for title contention is Damian Priest. He put The Miz and John Morrison behind him for good and now just needs the right opponent.

Sheamus might be that man after defeating Ricochet in the match of the night. The One and Only showed what he can do, but he remains underutilized on the red brand.

Rhea Ripley wants her own fresh competition, but she is stuck in neutral with Charlotte Flair and Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow may be challenging The Nightmare against after defeating The Queen on Monday. Regardless, the Raw women's champion's reign won't truly start until she faces someone else.

This night was all about refocusing. Champions watched new challengers emerge, and those who stepped up stamped their date with destiny while potentially keeping down others.