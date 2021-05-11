Jinder Mahal Returns, Another Braun Strowman Heel Turn, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw has always been chaotic, but it showed a special propensity for massive action during the May 10 edition. It was a night of surprises, teases and unfortunate moments ahead of WrestleMania Backlash.

Jinder Mahal has been out of action for most of the past year beyond a brief appearance at Superstar Spectacle in January. His return was an emphatic victory over WWE legend Jeff Hardy, thanks to the imposing support of Shanky and Veer.

Braun Strowman made his presence felt throughout the night. MVP tried to convince him to take out Drew McIntyre, and his words sunk in to such an extent that The Monster Among Men seemed hell-bent on hurting the Scot. This near-heel turn is the latest in his rocky WWE run.

Alexa Bliss called her shot on one of the women on the Raw roster, but her target remains unclear. If she has a particular focus, it should be on Charlotte Flair, who could help elevate her new character to a higher level.

Humberto Carrillo took his chance and fell short. The Mexican injured himself in a match with Sheamus that could put him out of action for a while. Once he does return, WWE should consider pushing him as far as he can go.

Monday's Raw worked as a go-home show for WrestleMania Backlash, though it left a few too many questions unanswered for the pay-per-view.