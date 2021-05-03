WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 3

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

With WrestleMania Backlash less than two weeks away on May 16, WWE still has a lot of work to do to fill up the card.

This week's show was all about championships. After saying he could beat Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman in a singles bout, WWE champion Bobby Lashley was given a chance to prove he could back up that statement.

The tag team division was also spotlighted on Monday when AJ Styles and Omos returned for the first time since winning the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania to defend the titles against The New Day in a rematch.

We also saw Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against Naomi and Lana.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's Raw.

Updates will begin after the first match/segment. Keep refreshing this page throughout the show for updated results.