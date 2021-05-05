Dolphins Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2021 Season

0 of 3

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

General manager Chris Grier has done a great job of acquiring picks and engineering a Miami Dolphins rebuild. And the 2021 NFL draft will be one of the events that determines whether that rebuild is a success.

The Dolphins were in the unique position of coming off a successful season at 10-6 but also holding multiple premium picks. They selected four players in the top 100 picks.

There will be high expectations around the influx of talent. It's hard enough for a rookie to find their footing and contribute in the first year, but it's even harder when it's on a team with legitimate playoff hopes.

After just missing the playoffs last year, Miami will be looking to secure a berth this season. With the help of these three rookies, they should see an instant improvement and potentially take the next step as a franchise.