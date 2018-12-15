UCLA LB Jaelan Phillips Will Medically Retire Due to Injuries

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2018

UCLA defensive lineman Jaelan Phillips, right, and linebacker Josh Woods, left, is seen against Texas A&M an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. UCLA won 45-44. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

UCLA Bruins linebacker Jaelan Phillips has medically retired, according to ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.

Phillips was declared out for the remainder of the 2018 season on Oct. 15 because of concussion symptoms.

The Redlands East Valley (Redlands, California) High School product was a 5-star recruit and the No. 1 prospect in the 2017 class, per 247Sports. However, he appeared in just six games as a freshman last year and four as a sophomore.

An ankle injury limited him as a freshman, and he had a pair of operations for a wrist injury sustained earlier this year after a car hit him while he rode a scooter.

After working his way back from those ailments, he made it clear he was ready to get back on the field for the 2018 season.

"I'm just ready," Phillips said in August, per the Los Angeles TimesBen Bolch. "Just crawling out of my skin ready to jump out there and make plays."

After a mid-October concussion, though, he's hanging up his cleats.

The 6'5", 245-pound linebacker finished his Bruins career with 41 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.

