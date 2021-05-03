Fantasy Basketball 2021: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 20

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 20May 3, 2021
The congested NBA schedule favors fantasy basketball players looking for high volume at the end of the regular season.
Twenty-one teams are scheduled to play four or more games in the next week. The Detroit Pistons are the only side that will play five times.
If you navigate Detroit's back-to-back trends properly, you can find some value with players like Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes.
Although the Pistons are far from the most intriguing team in the NBA right now, they should have the eye of fantasy basketball players from a sheer volume perspective.
The New York Knicks and Orlando Magic are the most ideal teams to target for waiver-wire selections and daily fantasy contests throughout the week since they both play four times but do not have any back-to-back sets.
Orlando carries more waiver-wire value because of its pieced together roster, but New York has a player or two that may be widely available in some leagues that could make the difference in Week 20 matchups.
Target the Detroit Pistons for Volume
Detroit sits in the best-case scenario for a team playing five games in a week.
The Pistons welcome Orlando, Charlotte, Memphis and Chicago to Little Caesars Arena. Their only road trip is a quick jaunt to Philadelphia on Saturday.
Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee and Cory Joseph are among the players who will miss Monday's game with Orlando, per The Athletic's James Edwards III. Those absences open up plenty of volume for Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart.
Bey is coming off a 22-point performance on Saturday at Charlotte in which he knocked down five three-pointers.
The Villanova product hit multiple three-point shots in six of his last seven games, and he has at least seven rebounds in his last four.
Stewart had a lackluster showing on Saturday with nine points and two rebounds, but that is more of an outlier to his recent production.
Since April 14, the rookie center has six double-digit point performances and six games with 10 or more rebounds.
As the starting center with Plumlee out, Stewart should receive ample opportunities to record as many rebounds as possible.
The Pistons catch Memphis and Philadelphia on the second leg of back-to-backs this week, so there is a chance he may not face Jonas Valanciunas or Joel Embiid, or get them at less than full strength, which bodes well for his fantasy potential.
Killian Hayes is worth a deep sleeper addition if you're in need of assists. He has five or more dimes in the last eight games. He does not carry scoring value yet since he has a single back-to-back set of double-digit games this season.
Go After New York and Orlando Players
The Magic and Knicks have some room to rest during their busy four-game slates.
Orlando plays two games on the road and two at home, starting with Monday's trip to Detroit, which is its furthest trip of the week.
New York is on a five-game road swing that began on Sunday in Houston with an easy blowout victory over the Houston Rockets.
In the next seven days, the Knicks travel to Memphis, Denver, Phoenix and Los Angeles, but they have a day in between each of those contests.
With Julius Randle and RJ Barrett rostered in most leagues, Reggie Bullock and Derrick Rose make the most sense as waiver-wire additions.
Bullock has at least 11 points and three made three-point shots in each of his last seven games. Rose has four 20-point outings in the same span and his highest total of that run came on Sunday with 24 in Houston.
For Orlando, Mo Bamba may be the best player to add, especially if players in your leagues have caught on to Cole Anthony and Gary Harris' usage.
Bamba logged 20 minutes off the bench in five of the last six games, and he will contribute points, rebounds and blocks. The Texas product pulled down seven or more boards in seven of his last eight games and has multiple blocks in his last four.
If Anthony is available on the waiver wire, he should be selected immediately. He has 12 consecutive double-digit performances and has chipped in rebounds and assists on a consistent basis.
If anything, Anthony could be a top DFS play throughout the week because of his limited travel and consistent production.
