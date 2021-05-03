Fantasy Basketball 2021: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 20

0 of 2

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The congested NBA schedule favors fantasy basketball players looking for high volume at the end of the regular season.

Twenty-one teams are scheduled to play four or more games in the next week. The Detroit Pistons are the only side that will play five times.

If you navigate Detroit's back-to-back trends properly, you can find some value with players like Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes.

Although the Pistons are far from the most intriguing team in the NBA right now, they should have the eye of fantasy basketball players from a sheer volume perspective.

The New York Knicks and Orlando Magic are the most ideal teams to target for waiver-wire selections and daily fantasy contests throughout the week since they both play four times but do not have any back-to-back sets.

Orlando carries more waiver-wire value because of its pieced together roster, but New York has a player or two that may be widely available in some leagues that could make the difference in Week 20 matchups.