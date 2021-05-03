Raiders' Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2021 Season

0 of 3

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders went heavy on the offensive line and defense during the 2021 NFL draft. So, they had a bit of a different strategy than they've often had in the past.

As Josh Dubow of the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in Raiders history that the team went an entire draft without selecting a quarterback, running back, wide receiver or tight end. Las Vegas appeared to be set at those positions, and it seems the team's leadership felt the same way.

Instead, the Raiders added players to fill their numerous roster holes. The offensive line had undergone an overhaul already this offseason, and the defense had quite a few areas that needed to be improved in order for the unit to be more productive in the future.

Several players who Las Vegas took during the three-day draft should quickly make an impact for the team. Here's a look at a few rookies to keep an eye on when the 2021 season arrives.