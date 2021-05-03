Raiders' Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2021 SeasonMay 3, 2021
Raiders' Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2021 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders went heavy on the offensive line and defense during the 2021 NFL draft. So, they had a bit of a different strategy than they've often had in the past.
As Josh Dubow of the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in Raiders history that the team went an entire draft without selecting a quarterback, running back, wide receiver or tight end. Las Vegas appeared to be set at those positions, and it seems the team's leadership felt the same way.
Instead, the Raiders added players to fill their numerous roster holes. The offensive line had undergone an overhaul already this offseason, and the defense had quite a few areas that needed to be improved in order for the unit to be more productive in the future.
Several players who Las Vegas took during the three-day draft should quickly make an impact for the team. Here's a look at a few rookies to keep an eye on when the 2021 season arrives.
Alex Leatherwood, OT
There was some criticism of the Raiders' first-round pick, as many draft experts and analysts thought they took Leatherwood a bit too high when they selected him at No. 17 overall. But it's clear that Las Vegas is high on the former Alabama tackle, and it appears that he'll be a starter from the get-go.
The Raiders had a gaping hole at right tackle after trading Trent Brown to the New England Patriots in March. So, the job will be there for the taking for Leatherwood, who played various positions during his four-year career with the Crimson Tide but spent the past two seasons at left tackle.
"He can play inside and outside, but he's going to start for us at right tackle day one, and we're going to see if he can hold on to that job," Las Vegas general manager Mike Mayock said, per Kyle Martin of the Raiders' website.
As the Raiders potentially continue to add to their offensive line in the future and figure out their strongest alignment up front, it's possible Leatherwood could move to a guard spot. He's listed at 6'5" and 312 pounds and may end up being a better fit there.
But for now, Leatherwood will be Las Vegas' right tackle. And with the amount of reps he's likely to get in 2021, he should gain valuable experience that will help him quickly develop and make an impact for the Raiders up front.
Trevon Moehrig, S
Some mock drafts were projecting the Raiders to take Moehrig in the first round heading into the draft. Instead, they waited until the second round. And when it became clear that the former TCU safety was going to be available close to Las Vegas' pick, it jumped on the opportunity to trade up five spots (from No. 48 to No. 43) in order to select him.
Moehrig could potentially be a starter in 2021 for a Raiders secondary that needed to get better (and did) during this year's draft. Over three seasons at TCU, Moehrig continued to improve, finishing his college career with an impressive 2020 campaign in which he had 47 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass deflections in 10 games.
With Moehrig possibly taking over as the starting free safety, the Raiders could move Jeff Heath to a reserve role, which will give them better depth in the secondary. But even if Moehrig isn't the immediate starter, he should at least play enough snaps to make an impact during his rookie season.
"We had multiple interviews, conversations, talked to Coach [Jon] Gruden, talked to the whole defensive staff, and they just told me they needed a safety and they were planning to come get me," Moehrig said, per Levi Edwards of the Raiders' website.
The move may help Las Vegas' secondary take a big step forward in 2021.
Divine Deablo, S
The Raiders weren't done taking safeties after adding Moehrig in the second round, as they took two more in the following two rounds. However, Deablo, who was selected with the 17th pick of the third round, may not end up playing safety. He could be a prime candidate to switch positions, which could help him get on the field more for Gus Bradley's defense during his rookie season.
"We do think he could play strong safety, but the allure to us is that he can play Will linebacker and he can do what Gus' defense demands at the Will linebacker," Mayock said, per Edwards.
If that's the case, then Deablo might get on the field at various positions, which could help him be a more valuable role player in 2021. Even if he doesn't start (which it seems unlikely he will), he may get on the field enough to be a strong contributor at times throughout the year.
Deablo played 41 games over five years at Virginia Tech (he only played in four in 2017, allowing him to still redshirt that season), so he gained a lot of experience at the college level. This past season, he was a first-team All-ACC selection for the Hokies, recording 55 tackles, four interceptions and four pass deflections in nine games.