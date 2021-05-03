Jets Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2021 Season

0 of 3

Doug Benc/Associated Press

The New York Jets hope that their selections in the 2021 NFL draft will soon translate to success on the field. As the team looks to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010 (the longest active drought in the league), it replenished its roster with 10 young players it will try to build around moving forward.

There were no surprises with the No. 2 overall pick, as they selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson on Thursday night. Over the three-day draft, New York then addressed several areas of need. It used its first four picks on offensive players, then added six defensive players on Day 3 of the draft.

Some of these players are going to get opportunities to play quickly, such as Wilson, who is the clear top quarterback on the Jets' roster (ahead of James Morgan and Mike White). But Wilson may not be the only rookie who makes an impact in 2021.

Here's a look at some players who New York hopes to have on the field contributing soon.