    Phillies' Bryce Harper Day-to-Day After Suffering Shoulder Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2021
    Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Philadelphia Phillies star right-fielder Bryce Harper suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

    The Phillies announced Harper will be day-to-day with soreness in his right shoulder. He was removed at the start of the bottom of the fourth inning, with Scott Kingery taking over in right field.

    Harper, 28, is having another strong season for the Phillies, hitting .313/.442/.571. His production has been key for a 21-18 Phillies squad that finds itself in a battle with the New York Mets for the top spot in the NL East.

    Harper has spent some time out of action this year, however, namely in April when he was hit in the head by a 97 MPH wayward fastball from St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera.

    Thankfully, Harper avoided any serious injury and didn't break any bones in his face, a mild miracle considering the speed of the ball that struck him.

    "I'm just very blessed and fortunate to be where I am right now," he told reporters at the time. "I can't really explain it to you, right? I mean, I don't think anybody can. It just happened and it hit me and I'm just very lucky to be sitting here talking to you guys right now."

    He missed the two games following the incident and sent a text to Cabrera afterward to let him know there was no ill will and that he knew it was an accident.

