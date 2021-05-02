    Breanna Stewart, Marta Xargay Announce Engagement in Instagram Post

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2021

    Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart brings a ball up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart is accustomed to collecting rings, not handing them out.

    Stewart announced Sunday she became engaged to girlfriend Marta Xargay, who's currently signed to the Phoenix Mercury.

    This continues a whirlwind few weeks for Stewart, who helped lead UMMC Ekaterinburg to a third straight EuroLeague title on April 18. UMMC also swept Dynamo Kursk in the Russian Women's Premier League Finals, with Stewart claiming the MVP in that competition as well.

    Xargay has an impressive resume of her own, winning a silver medal with Spain in the 2016 Summer Olympics and taking home three EuroBasket gold medals.

    Soon, Stewart will need to turn her focus toward the Storm's defense of their 2020 WNBA title. Seattle opens the season May 15 at home to the Las Vegas Aces in a WNBA Finals rematch.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Adidas Signs Kysre Gondrezick 🙌

      Adidas Signs Kysre Gondrezick 🙌
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      Adidas Signs Kysre Gondrezick 🙌

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Viral Story on Ionescu's Dad 😂

      WNBA star confirms Twitter user's great story on his ride with a San Francisco Uber driver: 'Yep, sounds like my dad' 📸

      Viral Story on Ionescu's Dad 😂
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      Viral Story on Ionescu's Dad 😂

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      WNBA Hopes Derek Chauvin Verdict Is 'True Turning Point'

      WNBA Hopes Derek Chauvin Verdict Is 'True Turning Point'
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      WNBA Hopes Derek Chauvin Verdict Is 'True Turning Point'

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Candace in New Sky Threads 🔥

      Parker shows off her new Chicago jersey with Adidas Crazy 1 Kobes to match

      Candace in New Sky Threads 🔥
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      Candace in New Sky Threads 🔥

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report