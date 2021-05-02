Breanna Stewart, Marta Xargay Announce Engagement in Instagram Post

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart is accustomed to collecting rings, not handing them out.

Stewart announced Sunday she became engaged to girlfriend Marta Xargay, who's currently signed to the Phoenix Mercury.

This continues a whirlwind few weeks for Stewart, who helped lead UMMC Ekaterinburg to a third straight EuroLeague title on April 18. UMMC also swept Dynamo Kursk in the Russian Women's Premier League Finals, with Stewart claiming the MVP in that competition as well.

Xargay has an impressive resume of her own, winning a silver medal with Spain in the 2016 Summer Olympics and taking home three EuroBasket gold medals.

Soon, Stewart will need to turn her focus toward the Storm's defense of their 2020 WNBA title. Seattle opens the season May 15 at home to the Las Vegas Aces in a WNBA Finals rematch.