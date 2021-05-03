2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: 5 First-Round Matchups We Want to See

0 of 5

Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

With the 2020-21 NHL regular-season schedule slated to end on May 19, the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs will soon begin.

The temporary divisional realignments for this season mean the format will be different compared to previous years. The first two rounds will be intradivisional. In the opening round, the first-place teams will face off against the fourth-place club, while the second-place club takes on the third-place team. Each series will be best-of-seven.

That format should generate plenty of exciting hockey for NHL fans. Depending on how the standings shake out, there's also the potential for some unique matchups that will be worth watching.

One could see two longstanding Canadian rivals end a 42-year wait to square off in a playoff round. Another could involve the league's two Florida-based franchises facing off for the first time.

Here's a look at five series we would like to see in the opening round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs.