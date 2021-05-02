Marcus Maye's Jets Contract Extension a Priority After 2021 NFL Draft, Says GM

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Now that they have their quarterback, the New York Jets can focus on retaining their safety.

General manager Joe Douglas told reporters Saturday that the team hopes to come to an agreement with Marcus Maye on a long-term deal.

The Jets gave Maye the franchise tag in March. If they don't come to terms on a new contract by July 15, Maye will earn $10.6 million for the 2021 season.

"It's still a priority to keep Marcus here long-term," Douglas said Saturday, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. "We have had productive texts back and forth with his agent. We're hoping to really dive into this now that the draft's over."

Maye, the team's second-round pick out of Florida in 2017, has started all 16 games in three of his four NFL seasons. He was limited to six games in 2018 amid foot, thumb and shoulder injuries.

Despite a dismal season for the Jets overall in 2020, he had a career-best campaign. He broke up 11 passes and forced two fumbles, with a fumble recovery, two sacks and 88 tackles.

Maye is the second safety in as many years with which the team is struggling to come to terms. New York traded Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks last offseason after the sides could not agree on a deal.