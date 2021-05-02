2021 NBA Free Agency: Top Players and Latest Salary Cap Info for Each Team

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

This summer, the NBA will be ready to return to some semblance of normalcy after another unorthodox season. As of today, the playoffs are just three weeks away and The Play-In Tournament starts on Tuesday, May 18.

Soon, the conference brackets will be set, leaving the teams on the outside looking in to prepare a course of action for this year’s free agency. The playoffs will be more competitive than many fans may have expected but next season will be even more interesting because the teams will have to contend with another shortened offseason.

However, many teams don’t have the available cap space to make a big splash in a free-agent market devoid of high-profile superstars. The New York Knicks will be able to create enough to become a plausible destination, especially after a strong season. Still, the latest crop of unrestricted free agents won’t be as appealing as some expected if Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul decide to opt-in to their respective contracts.

The NBA draft and upcoming free agency won’t start until Monday, Aug. 2 but it’s not too early to take a look at the top players available and the projected cap space for every team.

All cap figures and player statuses came from Spotrac. There is a full list of pending free agents here.