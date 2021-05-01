Zach Ertz Trade Rumors: Eagles' Asking Price Still Too High for Interested Teams

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly asking for too much as they look to deal tight end Zach Ertz, according to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler, has received interest from teams but none that are willing to meet the Eagles' price, which Maaddi reported is a third-round pick.

The Eagles gave Ertz permission to seek a trade in March, and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported at the time the team was looking for a third- or fourth-rounder in return.

The tight end had made his frustration with the franchise clear in September, when he was disappointed in negotiations regarding a new contract. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, talks between the sides "came to an abrupt halt" following an offer that was guaranteed less money than one from November 2019.

Ertz told reporters at the time that he would play the 2020 season "as if this is my last year."

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said in March that a deal would need to "make sense for both sides" to go through, and for the Eagles, that could mean the ability to boost the receiving corps. Ertz is the team's TE2 behind Dallas Goedert, and there's little depth behind them.

While the Eagles added Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith in the first round, dealing Ertz would need to net Philadelphia a significant return as the team looks to move on from a 4-11-1 season that saw it rank 24th in yards per game (334.6) and 28th in passing yards (207.9).

The 30-year-old has spent all eight years of his career with the Eagles. He ranks second in franchise history with 561 receptions, and his 6,078 receiving yards are fifth. He was limited to 11 games in 2020 due to a high-ankle sprain and posted career lows in yards (335) and touchdowns (one) while tying a personal low of 36 receptions.