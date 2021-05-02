2021 NFL Draft: The Biggest Mistakes That Could Have Been Avoided

1 of 5

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders blew up most of their offensive line this offseason, trading away three starters from the middle through the right side. While they were able to unearth replacements at center and guard, the offensive tackle spot was one the club still needed to address going into the draft.

The Raiders made the sensible decision to go with an OT when they were first on the clock, but the prospect they took at No. 17 was one few expected to be taken. Vegas went with Alabama's Alex Leatherwood, a versatile offensive lineman who can man both the tackle and guard spots. While that flexibility may be beneficial to a line in transition, Leatherwood isn't a master at either position.

Both Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw and Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins were on the board when the Raiders were picking, players who could have shored up Vegas' open right tackle spot a bit more skillfully.

It's hardly a shock that the Raiders reached for a prospect, something that has become a bit of a habit for the club with general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden calling the shots. The team made Henry Ruggs III the first receiver picked last year and grabbed Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 overall in 2019, selections that were questioned by analysts because of the availability of more highly regarded players.

It appears that this Vegas front office operates on a different level than most others in the league. While the unconventional approach is interesting, it hasn't paid off yet as the team is 19-29 and still looking for its first postseason berth since Gruden took the reins. If Leatherwood doesn't pan out and Darrisaw and Jenkins develop into stars, this decision will haunt the organization.