NFL Draft 2021: Reviewing This Year's Biggest Steals, Reaches and Surprises

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Steals, surprises and reaches are what drives the intrigue of the NFL draft.

If everything went according to consensus, the draft wouldn't be the most-watched offseason event in all of sports. Broken down to its most basic element, it's about the commissioner (or sometimes celebrities, former players and fans) reading the names of players who are being selected.

The intensity, though, comes in the battle between what we expect and what actually goes down. Perceived value drives what we consider to be steals, players who weren't expected to be available.

Conversely, perceived value also makes us respond with a visceral "What?!" when other picks are announced earlier than expected: the reaches. Then there are the surprises, when there isn't necessarily a positive or negative vibe but just a momentary break from what was expected.

These three types of outcomes happen every year. Here's a look back at some of the top moments in each category from the 2021 draft.