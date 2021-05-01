    Real Madrid, More Big Clubs Can Afford Erling Haaland, Agent Mino Raiola Says

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2021
    Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates his 2nd goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP)
    Swen Pfoertner/Associated Press

    Mino Raiola, the agent for Erling Haaland, said Saturday the Borussia Dortmund striker's price tag won't be prohibitive for some of Europe's top clubs in the summer transfer window.

    Raiola explained to AS' Marco Ruiz that Dortmund has told him it's not interested in a sale, but European giants Real Madrid, among others, can certainly afford the likely massive transfer fee to convince the Bundesliga side to let him go.

    When asked if the La Liga outfit could make an acceptable bid for the Norwegian, Raiola said: "I don't know if they can afford him, because I've haven't studied their books. But I think they can. I think they all can. The question is different: Can Madrid afford not to buy Haaland? And Barca?"

                           

