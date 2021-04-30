Howie Roseman on Video of Eagles' Awkward Draft Room: Emotions Are the Fun Part

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Things got awkward in the Philadelphia Eagles draft room Friday night.

After the team selected defensive lineman Milton Williams in the third round, video surfaced of general manager Howie Roseman cruising the room, giving out fist bumps. But when he made it to senior football advisor Tom Donahoe, he was met with a tepid bump and a scowl.

Donahoe, it would seem, didn't love the selection. But Roseman downplayed the incident while speaking with reporters.

"These guys spend all year scouting these guys and you get favorites, guys you feel strongly about, we all do," he said. "That's the fun part of being in the draft room, the emotions of it."

"At the end of the day, Milton Williams is an exciting player for our football team," he added. "We're excited to have him. I don't want to take away from his day. We're all excited about that pick."

It might have made for an awkward moment on video and provided some fun on Twitter, but the truth is that NFL draft rooms are likely full of disagreements about prospects and selections that don't get shown. The Eagles happened to have one at the wrong place and the wrong time on Friday.