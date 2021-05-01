Daniel Bryan Banished After Roman Reigns Match and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown only included four matches, but the main event's length had a lot to do with that.

The show opened with a focus on the women's division, as Bianca Belair delivered a promo from the ring. It didn't take long for The Street Profits, Bayley, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to show up and turn it into a six-person tag match.

The women's tag team champions were also in action, with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax fighting the two Superstars who have been a constant nuisance in recent weeks, Natalya and Tamina.

Big E got a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews, but he had to contend with Commander Azeez at ringside, so he was at an immediate disadvantage.

Lastly, Daniel Bryan challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship with the added stipulation that if he lost, he would leave SmackDown forever.

Let's take a look at what happened on Friday's show.