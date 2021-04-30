WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights for April 30

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights for April 30April 30, 2021
Rarely are the stakes higher than they were Friday night on Fox, when Daniel Bryan put his career as an active member of the WWE roster on the line against the Universal Championship of Roman Reigns.
The main event, a bona fide pay-per-view encounter any month, headlined one of the buzziest episodes of SmackDown in recent memory.
Reigns was not the only competitor with gold on the line, though, as Apollo Crews also put his newly won Intercontinental Championship up for grabs against the man he defeated for it back at WrestleMania 37, Big E.
Were new champions crowned? Did the landscape of the blue brand change forever?
Find out now with this recap of the final episode of April.
Bianca Belair Kicks Off SmackDown
SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair made her way to the ring to kick off Friday’s show and wasted little time introducing the viewing audience to the show. Before she could introduce The Street Profits, SmackDown tag team champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode interrupted.
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their presence felt anyway, only for Bayley to interrupt. The top contender to the SmackDown women’s title yanked the microphone from Belair and laughed hysterically, only for The EST to smack her to the mat.
The show headed to the break on that note.
Grade
F
Analysis
This was about as uninspired and lazily booked a show open as there has ever been.
It was a string of interruptions before Bayley’s incessant laughing, with no furthering of either feud but a multi-person tag team match sure to result.
How do we know this? Because we’ve watched wrestling before. Also, because WWE announced as much earlier in the afternoon, so why go through the trouble of booking the half-assed promo segment instead of getting right to the match?
A really disappointing start to a show with tons of potential to be newsworthy.
Six-Person Tag Team Match
Bayley and Belair started, engaging in some back-and-forth, before a hot tag from The EST to Dawkins. The big man exploded into the match, overpowering Ziggler and Roode, then watched as Ford launched himself over the top rope and wiped the tag champions out on the floor.
The heels slowed Ford and worked him over, though, with Bayley even getting a shot in. Ford rocked Ziggler with a big kick to create separation and tag Dawkins back into the match.
The action broke down, Belair delivered the KOD to Bayley, and Ford finished Roode off with a springboard frog splash for the win.
Result
The Street Profits and Belair defeated Ziggler, Roode, and Bayley
Grade
C+
Analysis
WWE thrives on these multi-person tag matches.
This was fast-paced, fun, energetic, and showcased the babyfaces. While the heels got heat for a bit, it was the explosive comeback that really helped elevate this one.
Does Bayley feel any more like a credible threat to Belair? No. Does it feel inevitable that Ford and Dawkins capture the tag titles? Absolutely. In that regard, it could have been better. It spotlighted the talent, kept them busy, and brought energy to the opening segment of the show. In that regard, it worked.
Non-Title Match: Natalya and Tamina vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
The rivalry between women’s tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, and top contenders Natalya and Tamina, continued with a rematch of their WrestleMania 37 showdown.
Tamina tried for an early top-rope splash but Jax got the knees up. The Irresistible Force and The Queen of Spades double-teamed the second-generation competitor, rocking her with knee before overwhelming her with a series of splashes and a corner splash by Jax.
Tamina fought her way out of the corner and tried for a bodyslam but Jax refused to budge, falling on her opponent for a quick two-count. Tamina tagged Natalya into the match and the third-generation star uncorked a German suplex. Baszler rocked her with a big knee, though, leaving The Queen of Harts in need of her own tag.
Tamina re-entered the match, headbutted Baszler off the mat and scored the pinfall victory off the Superfly Splash.
Result
Tamina and Natalya defeated Jax and Baszler
Grade
C-
Analysis
There is talent in these matches, and the effort has been there, but these two teams simply don’t have chemistry. That we have seen them wrestle in some form or fashion far too often (six times this month alone, per Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp) only exacerbates how overexposed, and underwhelming, the program has been.
Jax and Baszler have run their course as champions but Natalya and Tamina don’t feel like the team to dethrone them. The more the feud is shoved down the throat of the audience by way of repetitive matches every week, the less the potential win will mean.