WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights for April 30

Credit: WWE.com

Rarely are the stakes higher than they were Friday night on Fox, when Daniel Bryan put his career as an active member of the WWE roster on the line against the Universal Championship of Roman Reigns.

The main event, a bona fide pay-per-view encounter any month, headlined one of the buzziest episodes of SmackDown in recent memory.

Reigns was not the only competitor with gold on the line, though, as Apollo Crews also put his newly won Intercontinental Championship up for grabs against the man he defeated for it back at WrestleMania 37, Big E.

Were new champions crowned? Did the landscape of the blue brand change forever?

Find out now with this recap of the final episode of April.