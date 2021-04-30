Mattress Mack Bets $500K on Essential Quality to Win 2021 Kentucky Derby

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Mattress Mack is back with another monster bet this weekend.

As the Kentucky Derby prepares to race on Saturday, Houston retailer Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is going all-in on the odds-on favorite, Essential Quality, placing a $500,000 wager on the No. 14 horse.

As of Friday afternoon, Essential Quality's odds are up to 4-5 (win $4 for every $5 bet) with Rock Your World coming in a 5-1 and Hot Rod Charlie at 9-1.

Trained by Louisville native Brad H. Cox, Essential Quality enters the starting gates with five first-place finishes dating back to last September, including one at Churchill Downs. Now, he's got Mattress Mack jumping on the bandwagon a day before the race.

Mack's last major bet saw the Texan drop $1 million on Houston to win the NCAA tournament at 9-1. That didn't quite pan out too well with the Cougars falling in the Final Four to eventual-champion Baylor.

He's hoping the run for the roses goes a bit better this time around.