    Mattress Mack Bets $500K on Essential Quality to Win 2021 Kentucky Derby

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 30, 2021

    Kentucky Derby entrant Essential Quality waits to work out at Churchill Downs Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Mattress Mack is back with another monster bet this weekend. 

    As the Kentucky Derby prepares to race on Saturday, Houston retailer Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is going all-in on the odds-on favorite, Essential Quality, placing a $500,000 wager on the No. 14 horse. 

    As of Friday afternoon, Essential Quality's odds are up to 4-5 (win $4 for every $5 bet) with Rock Your World coming in a 5-1 and Hot Rod Charlie at 9-1. 

    Trained by Louisville native Brad H. Cox, Essential Quality enters the starting gates with five first-place finishes dating back to last September, including one at Churchill Downs. Now, he's got Mattress Mack jumping on the bandwagon a day before the race. 

    Mack's last major bet saw the Texan drop $1 million on Houston to win the NCAA tournament at 9-1. That didn't quite pan out too well with the Cougars falling in the Final Four to eventual-champion Baylor. 

    He's hoping the run for the roses goes a bit better this time around. 

