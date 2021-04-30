    Joe Horn 'Disappointed' with TV Coverage of Son Jaycee Being Drafted by Panthers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) drops back in coverage against Mississippi in the second half in an NCAA college football game, in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Mississippi won 59-42. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
    Bruce Newman/Associated Press

    Former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn was thrilled to see his son, Jaycee, chosen in the top 10 of Thursday's draft, but he would have liked to see more coverage of the Carolina Panthers using their No. 8 pick on the South Carolina cornerback. 

    Per David Newton of ESPN, the elder Horn took issue with how much coverage the Aaron Rodgers situation received:

    "Let me say this, I'm a huge Aaron Rodgers fan. But last night when I saw that he was not happy with Green Bay ... when I saw nothing at all was talked about my son, it kind of upset me, and I was disappointed.

    "To wake up this morning, I was expecting everybody to be saying, 'Look, nobody thought Jaycee Horn was going to go top 10. Nobody expected he was going to be the first defensive player off the board.' I thought it would be given a little more attention, and there was none. It was very disappointing as a father."

    Horn also suggested that analysts not expecting his son to go so early may have contributed to the lack of coverage.

    "I understand they didn't have [Jaycee] being drafted first [among defensive players],'' he said. "I understand it makes them look bad, but it's just disappointing."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Horn played from 1996-2007 for the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. He was a four-time Pro Bowler who tallied more than 1,200 receiving yards four times during a career that saw him haul in 58 touchdown catches.

    Jaycee Horn finished his career at South Carolina with 101 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, 23 passes defended and two forced fumbles.

    Carolina decided to pick him to bolster a secondary that finished a middling 18th in the league in passing yards allowed per game last season instead of perhaps quarterback Justin Fields or Mac Jones after it traded for Sam Darnold earlier this offseason. 

    B/R NFL Scouting Department ranked Horn as the No. 21 overall player and No. 2 cornerback behind Alabama's Patrick Surtain II on its final big board. Surtain went to the Denver Broncos with the next pick at No. 9.

    Related

      Lawrence Jersey Breaks Records

      Trevor Lawrence doubled Joe Burrow’s old record of most jerseys sold on Fanatics on the first night (Action Network)

      Lawrence Jersey Breaks Records
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lawrence Jersey Breaks Records

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated NFL Draft Big Board 📊

      We have you covered with the best players remaining ahead of Rounds 2 and 3 tonight 📲

      Updated NFL Draft Big Board 📊
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      Updated NFL Draft Big Board 📊

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Day 2 Mock Draft 👀

      Our predictions for every pick of Rounds 2 and 3 📲

      Day 2 Mock Draft 👀
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Day 2 Mock Draft 👀

      Alex Kay
      via Bleacher Report

      CAR Picks Up Darnold's Option

      Panthers officially pick up QB's fifth-year option (NFL Network)

      CAR Picks Up Darnold's Option
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      CAR Picks Up Darnold's Option

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report