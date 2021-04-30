Joe Horn 'Disappointed' with TV Coverage of Son Jaycee Being Drafted by Panthers

Bruce Newman/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn was thrilled to see his son, Jaycee, chosen in the top 10 of Thursday's draft, but he would have liked to see more coverage of the Carolina Panthers using their No. 8 pick on the South Carolina cornerback.

Per David Newton of ESPN, the elder Horn took issue with how much coverage the Aaron Rodgers situation received:

"Let me say this, I'm a huge Aaron Rodgers fan. But last night when I saw that he was not happy with Green Bay ... when I saw nothing at all was talked about my son, it kind of upset me, and I was disappointed.

"To wake up this morning, I was expecting everybody to be saying, 'Look, nobody thought Jaycee Horn was going to go top 10. Nobody expected he was going to be the first defensive player off the board.' I thought it would be given a little more attention, and there was none. It was very disappointing as a father."

Horn also suggested that analysts not expecting his son to go so early may have contributed to the lack of coverage.

"I understand they didn't have [Jaycee] being drafted first [among defensive players],'' he said. "I understand it makes them look bad, but it's just disappointing."

The Horn played from 1996-2007 for the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. He was a four-time Pro Bowler who tallied more than 1,200 receiving yards four times during a career that saw him haul in 58 touchdown catches.

Jaycee Horn finished his career at South Carolina with 101 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, 23 passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Carolina decided to pick him to bolster a secondary that finished a middling 18th in the league in passing yards allowed per game last season instead of perhaps quarterback Justin Fields or Mac Jones after it traded for Sam Darnold earlier this offseason.

B/R NFL Scouting Department ranked Horn as the No. 21 overall player and No. 2 cornerback behind Alabama's Patrick Surtain II on its final big board. Surtain went to the Denver Broncos with the next pick at No. 9.