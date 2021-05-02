WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Predictions for Top Stars

Photo via WWE.com

After yet another disappointing WrestleMania and the continuation of lackluster storytelling, the WWE Universe has shifted its attention to WrestleMania Backlash and how the biggest Superstars will be handled.

There are several top names on the main roster who need to be portrayed strong at the May pay-per-view to make up for the past several months of booking, including Braun Strowman, Cesaro and Bayley.

Here are the predictions for top stars at WrestleMania Backlash, which is set to take place May 16.

Braun Strowman

While defeating Shane McMahon at WrestleMania is supposed to be an iconic moment for any performer, Braun Strowman gained little from the victory because the story leading into the match was arguably the worst of the year.

At WrestleMania Backlash, Strowman needs to show why he is one of the best big men in the business.

With a WWE Championship match scheduled against Bobby Lashley and former champion Drew McIntyre, Strowman will undoubtedly be in the main event of the PPV and have the chance to recoup some of the momentum lost during his program with McMahon.

Both Lashley and McIntyre have been excellent in their respective roles, but the WWE Championship scene is an afterthought and needs a major shakeup. With the division needing a new direction, WWE Creative should let Strowman win the title.

Strowman is the shot in the arm the WWE Championship needs.

Cesaro

One of the stars shining the brightest on SmackDown recently has been Cesaro, and after being forced to watch the recent brutal assault of his friend Daniel Bryan at the hands of Universal champion Roman Reigns, it's time for the Swiss Superman to get his revenge.

At WrestleMania Backlash, Reigns must be pushed to the limit by Cesaro.

From a technical standpoint, Cesaro is one of the most gifted wrestlers to ever grace a WWE ring. In a one-on-one Universal Championship match, the Swiss Cyborg should put on a spectacle, living up to the hype about his in-ring work.

While inevitable interference from Jey Uso will cost Cesaro the victory, just stepping into the ring with Reigns and taking the Tribal Chief to the edge would be momentous for the often-overlooked Superstar.

Bayley

During the pandemic, the WWE product was carried by several stars who shone despite the adverse conditions.

Bayley was one of those. But what did she get for being a highlight of WWE television for months? Instead of wrestling a marquee match at the biggest PPV of the year, she was relegated to comedy bits with Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil. At WrestleMania Backlash, Bayley deserves better.

The matchup between SmackDown women's champion Bianca Belair and Bayley should be excellent from a technical standpoint, but there are some suspicions that former titleholder Sasha Banks could get involved.

While Bayley not earning the win in another championship match wouldn't be ideal, she would be protected by a non-finish and finally involved in a storyline worthy of the work she put in over the past year.

A Banks, Belair and Bayley Triple Threat match would be must-see.

