Vanessa Bryant Announces 'Mambacita' Clothing Line Honoring Gianna Bryant

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

Vanessa Bryant announced the Mambacita clothing line will launch Saturday to honor Gianna Bryant on what would have been her 15th birthday.

"Happy birthday, Gigi! 100 percent of the proceeds go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation," Vanessa wrote on Instagram.

Gianna, her father—NBA legend Kobe Bryant—and seven other people were killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The Mamba Sports Academy, which was launched by Kobe in 2018, was rebranded to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation in February 2020 to honor the legacies of both members of the Bryant family.

The foundation aims to "fund programs in underserved communities" while remembering Kobe and Gianna, who was emerging as a basketball star in her own right, through "youth sports and charitable actions."