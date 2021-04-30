    Kobe Bryant Game-Worn Lakers Rookie Jersey Could Sell for over $500K at Auction

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    FILE - In this Marcy 28, 1999, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant shoots over New York Knicks' Patrick Ewing during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. The Lakers announced Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, that they will retire Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 in a ceremony Dec. 18 during their game against Golden State. Bryant wore No. 8 from 1996 to 2006, when he switched to No. 24 for the remainder of his 20-year career with the Lakers. He will be the 10th player honored by the Lakers with a jersey retirement, and the first to have two retired numbers. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    MARK J. TERRILL/Associated Press

    A Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey from his rookie season could sell for over $500,000 when it goes up for auction Monday, according to the auction company's founder. 

    Per TMZ Sports, the No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers jersey that will be bid on is believed to be the earliest-known game-worn uniform from Bryant's debut 1996-97 season. 

    Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions, which is selling the collector's item, told TMZ Sports he expects the bidding could net more than the record $570,000 paid for Michael Jordan's jersey from his last-ever NBA game with the Washington Wizards. 

    The jersey was first worn by Bryant in a Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 8, 1996 at the Forum.

    Bryant scored 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting with three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in a 110-86 win for the Lakers. 

    Goldin Auctions told TMZ they have matched the jersey to at least four games that Bryant played during his rookie campaign. He also wore it for the team's official photo shoot before the season began. 

    Bryant finished his debut NBA season averaging 7.6 points per game in 71 appearances. The Lakers finished 56-26 but lost to the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Who Would Win MVP Today? 🏆

      @danfavale takes a look at current odds and how the MVP ballot would shake out if the season ended now

      Who Would Win MVP Today? 🏆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Who Would Win MVP Today? 🏆

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Could Wolves Winning Cost Them KAT?

      Why it would be smart for Minnesota to stop winning 🤭

      Could Wolves Winning Cost Them KAT?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Could Wolves Winning Cost Them KAT?

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report

      Realistic NBA Draft Targets ✅

      We look at every team and pick three prospects to target.

      Read now 📲

      Realistic NBA Draft Targets ✅
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Realistic NBA Draft Targets ✅

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Giannis Ruled Out vs. Rockets

      Bucks star won't return tonight after spraining his right ankle

      Giannis Ruled Out vs. Rockets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Giannis Ruled Out vs. Rockets

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report