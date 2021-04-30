Kobe Bryant Game-Worn Lakers Rookie Jersey Could Sell for over $500K at Auction

MARK J. TERRILL/Associated Press

A Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey from his rookie season could sell for over $500,000 when it goes up for auction Monday, according to the auction company's founder.

Per TMZ Sports, the No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers jersey that will be bid on is believed to be the earliest-known game-worn uniform from Bryant's debut 1996-97 season.

Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions, which is selling the collector's item, told TMZ Sports he expects the bidding could net more than the record $570,000 paid for Michael Jordan's jersey from his last-ever NBA game with the Washington Wizards.

The jersey was first worn by Bryant in a Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 8, 1996 at the Forum.

Bryant scored 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting with three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in a 110-86 win for the Lakers.

Goldin Auctions told TMZ they have matched the jersey to at least four games that Bryant played during his rookie campaign. He also wore it for the team's official photo shoot before the season began.

Bryant finished his debut NBA season averaging 7.6 points per game in 71 appearances. The Lakers finished 56-26 but lost to the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals.