    Giants' Dave Gettleman: 'None of My Business' to Pursue Aaron Rodgers Trade

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 30, 2021

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, New York Giants senior vice president & general manager Dave Gettleman speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. While he didn't come close to filling all the New York Giants' needs in free agency, general manager Dave Gettleman has put the struggling franchise in position to pick into the strength of the draft.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman had a rather bizarre response when asked about the potential availability of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

    "It's none of my business," Gettleman said. 

    Despite multiple reports Rodgers does not want to return to Green Bay in 2021, the Giants were not one of the teams to call on the Packers on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted multiple teams checked in on Rodgers, but no deals were offered. 

    It seems like the Giants won't even be going that far. Gettleman is content to stick with third-year pro Daniel Jones at QB after drafting wideout Kadarius Toney No. 20 overall Thursday. 

    Whether or not New York would be willing to deal for Rodgers is one thing, but that deal would have to run through Gettleman, making it very much his business. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Bears GM: Andy Is Our Starter

      Ryan Pace says Dalton is 'our starter' despite trading up for Justin Fields in the NFL draft

      Bears GM: Andy Is Our Starter
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bears GM: Andy Is Our Starter

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Justin Fields Can Save Bears from QB Hell

      Chicago has their new franchise QB. @GDavenport discusses how he will turn the team around ➡️

      Justin Fields Can Save Bears from QB Hell
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Justin Fields Can Save Bears from QB Hell

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Giants GM: 'None of My Business' to Pursue Rodgers Trade

      Giants GM: 'None of My Business' to Pursue Rodgers Trade
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Giants GM: 'None of My Business' to Pursue Rodgers Trade

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers, Julio's Best Landing Spots After 2021 NFL Draft Day 1

      Rodgers, Julio's Best Landing Spots After 2021 NFL Draft Day 1
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rodgers, Julio's Best Landing Spots After 2021 NFL Draft Day 1

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report