Giants' Dave Gettleman: 'None of My Business' to Pursue Aaron Rodgers Trade

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman had a rather bizarre response when asked about the potential availability of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"It's none of my business," Gettleman said.

Despite multiple reports Rodgers does not want to return to Green Bay in 2021, the Giants were not one of the teams to call on the Packers on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted multiple teams checked in on Rodgers, but no deals were offered.

It seems like the Giants won't even be going that far. Gettleman is content to stick with third-year pro Daniel Jones at QB after drafting wideout Kadarius Toney No. 20 overall Thursday.

Whether or not New York would be willing to deal for Rodgers is one thing, but that deal would have to run through Gettleman, making it very much his business.