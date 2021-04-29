    DeVonta Smith Excited to Join Jalen Hurts, Eagles After Being Drafted No. 10

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 30, 2021

    Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith speaks after he was chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 10th pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    David Dermer/Associated Press

    DeVonta Smith shouldn't have much to worry about regarding his fit with the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback after the club drafted the wideout No. 10 overall Thursday. 

    The two worked pretty well together in college at Alabama. Now Smith can't wait to re-establish the connection. 

    "I know for sure that we're going to work every day," Smith said on NFL Network. "Every day we're going to come in and give our best. And we're ready."

      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

