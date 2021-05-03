Braun Strowman Looks Back at His Last Year in WWE, Talks Raw Run, Diet and More

2 of 5

Getting a significant singles push during a pandemic when there are no fans in the building isn't ideal, but Strowman wasn't about to let that opportunity to pass him by.

Winning the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 immediately made him the face of Friday Night SmackDown. Through no fault of his own, his reign was underwhelming because he didn't have many credible challengers and the show was light on star power at the time.

He returned to Raw in the 2020 WWE draft but had to take time off for a brief period at the end of the year to nurse nagging injuries. He seems to have picked up right where he left off and is a nice fit for the WWE Championship picture.

"What an honor it's been, through all this crazy stuff, to be able to represent the company and push forward through uncharted territories," Strowman said. "It was a struggle to figure out and get everything and keep our show going last year at the beginning of this pandemic. It was a learning process for everybody.

"Being thrown right into the fire, per se, and taking the company on my back, doing my best to keep carrying it forward, it was an honor to do it," he continued. "I feel like it was well-earned. I don't think I deserve anything. I believe I've earned everything that I have in my life, and that's why I think I've been in the positions that I am and continue to be put in the positions that I am."

He also acknowledged the record he apparently set on Monday's Raw in competing in a singles match, a tag team match and a Handicap match in the same night. That likely wouldn't have happened if the company didn't view him as a top talent on the Raw roster.

Having fans in attendance at WrestleMania 37 gave him the fuel he needed to keep moving forward and served as a reminder for why he got into the business. That said, his night on The Grandest of Them All almost looked a lot different because of a snafu that occurred during his entrance.

"I'll be honest, they blew so much CO2 smoke on the stage when I came out that I couldn't see anything, so I froze," he laughed. "I was afraid I was going to walk off the stage. We're talking like a 15-foot drop, so I just stood there. I didn't know where the ramp was. I didn't know anything. I could hear the people rumbling a little bit because they knew I was somewhere in that smoke, and as that smoke dissipated, the crowd just came alive, and I've got goosebumps right now thinking about it.”