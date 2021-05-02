Quick Takes on WWE Raw Reaching a New Low, Pat McAfee on SmackDown and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

In the near-30 years that WWE Raw has been on air, there haven't been many periods that have been as creatively dull as the one we find ourselves in.

Monday's edition, which featured one of the show's worst first hours of all time, felt like it reached a new low. Little was accomplished, time was wasted and few Superstars were showcased. In other words, the show simply existed, and there wasn't a ton to it.

Thankfully, SmackDown has been the polar opposite for the past several months. The blue brand is coming off one of its stronger shows in some time Friday night, and the addition of former All-Pro punter Pat McAfee to the announce table has been nothing but a positive.

All Elite Wrestling also has a bit of momentum heading into its highly anticipated Blood and Guts show on Wednesday and its Double or Nothing pay-per-view later in May. Some stars are finally getting their rightful push toward stardom, such as Miro, while others are meandering in the midcard, waiting for their time to shine—most notably Cody Rhodes.

This week's installment of Quick Takes will tackle how AEW has handled Miro and Cody lately, as well as how WWE should be handling Aleister Black upon his return to SmackDown. Other topics of discussion include what McAfee has brought to commentary and the creative landscapes of Raw and SmackDown.