Pat McAfee Talks 'Voice of God' Vince McMahon Being in His Ear for WWE SmackDown

Pat McAfee Talks 'Voice of God' Vince McMahon Being in His Ear for WWE SmackDownApril 29, 2021
Football players often recall their "Welcome to the NFL" moment. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee had his "Welcome to the WWE" moment when he heard WWE chairman Vince McMahon in his headset.
Appearing on Just Getting Started with Rich Eisen, McAfee explained how McMahon, whom he called the "Voice of God," remains hands-on with the company's announcers during shows.
Rich Eisen Show @RichEisenShow
"Like an actual Voice of God." @PatMcAfeeShow is relishing his new role with @WWE #SmackDown and you won't believe who's in his ear during the broadcast. That story and so much more makes this episode of “Just Getting Started." Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/AuDQUlabpR https://t.co/uat8P7JUnv
McAfee had worked in on-screen roles with the WWE and feuded with Adam Cole in NXT. Still, that probably didn't fully prepare him for what to expect when he joined the SmackDown broadcast team as an analyst earlier this month.
WWE announcers not only have to call the action in the ring, but they also have McMahon providing a constant stream of guidance and constructive criticism. Not surprisingly, McAfee had high praise for Michael Cole, who has had listened to McMahon in his ear for two decades.
Our Possible AEW/WWE Trades 🔄
Aleister Black to AEW. Eddie Kingston to WWE. @BRDoctor drops his takes and more in our wrestling community mailbag 📲