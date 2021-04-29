Pat McAfee Talks 'Voice of God' Vince McMahon Being in His Ear for WWE SmackDown

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Football players often recall their "Welcome to the NFL" moment. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee had his "Welcome to the WWE" moment when he heard WWE chairman Vince McMahon in his headset.

Appearing on Just Getting Started with Rich Eisen, McAfee explained how McMahon, whom he called the "Voice of God," remains hands-on with the company's announcers during shows.

McAfee had worked in on-screen roles with the WWE and feuded with Adam Cole in NXT. Still, that probably didn't fully prepare him for what to expect when he joined the SmackDown broadcast team as an analyst earlier this month.

WWE announcers not only have to call the action in the ring, but they also have McMahon providing a constant stream of guidance and constructive criticism. Not surprisingly, McAfee had high praise for Michael Cole, who has had listened to McMahon in his ear for two decades.