    Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Nearing New Contract as Roethlisberger's Backup

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) grabs Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's (2) jersey during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    The Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph are reportedly "closing in" on a one-year contract extension that would keep the backup quarterback with the team through the 2022 season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

    That follows starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger restructuring his 2021 salary in March, freeing up cap space for the team. As of now, Big Ben is set to become a free agent after the 2021 season, though he could also be considering retirement. 

    The future of the quarterback position is one of the interesting stories brewing in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger is 39. Rudolph has proven to be a mediocre starting option in his young career, throwing for 2,089 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 61.7 percent of his passes. He's gone 5-4 in his starts and it's fair to say he isn't the long-term answer. 

    So Pittsburgh could look to add a quarterback in this year's draft. Perhaps not in the first round—a player who could help immediately would make more sense for a Steelers team with a playoff roster and title aspirations—but come the second or third rounds, don't be shocked if the Steelers address that need. 

    That makes players like Kyle Trask or Kellen Mond potential targets. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    So why sign Rudolph for an additional year? Well, more than likely he'll be a better option as a backup for Roethlisberger this year than a rookie. And if Roethlisberger retires after the 2021 season, the Steelers could bring Rudolph back again to compete for the starting job in 2022 or serve a cheap backup who knows the system behind a younger player. 

    Either way, bringing him back makes sense. Just don't be surprised if it isn't the only quarterback news in Pittsburgh this weekend. 

    Related

      Aaron Rodgers' Top Trade Destinations Amid Rumors QB Wants Exit

      Aaron Rodgers' Top Trade Destinations Amid Rumors QB Wants Exit
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Aaron Rodgers' Top Trade Destinations Amid Rumors QB Wants Exit

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers Could Host Jeopardy Full-Time 😮

      Packers QB is among the top contenders to be a permanent host of the gameshow (Rapoport)

      Rodgers Could Host Jeopardy Full-Time 😮
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rodgers Could Host Jeopardy Full-Time 😮

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      ‘Way More’ to Rodgers Drama

      Jay Glazer and Adam Schefter are both saying Rodgers-Packers dispute is about more than a contract

      ‘Way More’ to Rodgers Drama
      NFL logo
      NFL

      ‘Way More’ to Rodgers Drama

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Breaking: Rodgers Wants Out 🚨

      Aaron Rodgers has told some within Packers that he doesn't want to return to the team (Schefter)

      Breaking: Rodgers Wants Out 🚨
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Breaking: Rodgers Wants Out 🚨

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report