Clippers Rumors: Yogi Ferrell Agrees to Contract Through End of Season

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly set to sign guard Yogi Ferrell for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the agreement will also include a non-guaranteed year in 2021-22.

The soon-to-be-28-year-old Ferrell signed a 10-day contract with the Clippers on April 19 and has appeared in three games for the team since then.

In his three games as a member of the Clippers, Ferrell is averaging 4.7 points and 3.3 assists in 9.7 minutes per contest while shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Prior to joining L.A., Ferrell appeared in two games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 20.0 minutes per game. He also shot 38.1 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep.

Ferrell broke into the NBA as an undrafted free agent in 2016 after a standout collegiate career at Indiana University.

He has bounced around quite a bit since then, splitting his rookie season between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, playing for Dallas in 2017-18 and then spending the next two seasons with the Sacramento Kings.

Ferrell's most productive season to date remains the 2017-18 campaign, when he appeared in all 82 games for the Mavs and averaged 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from long range.

For his career, Ferrell is averaging 7.8 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 254 games.

With guard Patrick Beverley missing a lot of time this season due to a hand injury, Ferrell gives head coach Ty Lue some added depth in the backcourt.

Ferrell is still behind Beverley, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann and Rajon Rondo in the pecking order, but he provides some insurance should more injuries strike the Clippers' group of guards.