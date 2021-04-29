AEW Beats NXT in Ratings with Darby Allin Defending Title vs. Pres10 Vance

Photo credit: AEW

AEW Dynamite continues to thrive since WWE NXT's move to Tuesday nights, as Dynamite scored another ratings win this week.

According to F4WOnline's Bryan Alvarez, Dynamite averaged 889,000 viewers during its two-hour timeslot on TNT, while NXT averaged 744,000 viewers for its two-hour show on USA Network.

Darby Allin once again defended the TNT Championship in the main event of Dynamite, this time against 10 of Dark Order. Despite interference from Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, Allin retained the title.

Page and Sky beat down both Allin and Sting after the match, but Lance Archer ran out to make the save despite his recent rivalry with Sting.

Dynamite also featured the final build prior to next week's Blood and Guts match between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle. Members of both stables cut passionate promos and played up the danger of the brutal stipulation.

Also on Dynamite, Brian Cage beat "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks defeated Matt and Mike Sydal, Orange Cassidy beat Penta El Zero Miedo, Kris Statlander defeated Penelope Ford, The Factory beat The Nightmare Family in a six-man tag team match, Miro turned on Kip Sabian, and Kenny Omega appeared and showed off his new Impact World Championship.

The main event of NXT was a six-man tag team match pitting Legado del Fantasma against Cruiserweight champion Kushida and NXT Tag Team champions MSK.

Legado del Fantasma won the match, meaning Santos Escobar could be in line for a Cruiserweight title rematch, while Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza may soon challenge for the tag titles.

Another key result on NXT saw Bronson Reed beat Austin Theory after a distraction from Dexter Lumis, meaning Reed is again the No. 1 contender for Johnny Gargano's North American Championship.

Cameron Grimes was involved in an entertaining segment as well in which he bought an expensive watch only for WWE Hall of Famer "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase to arrive and show off his even more valuable watch.

Additionally on NXT, Mercedes Martinez beat Dakota Kai by disqualification after interference from NXT Women's champion Raquel Gonzalez, Zayda Ramier upset Toni Storm thanks to a distraction from Zoey Stark, Imperium defeated Killian Dain and Drake Maverick, and Adam Cole spoke for the first time since losing to Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

