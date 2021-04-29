NBA Playoff Picture 2021: Latest East, West Standings and Bracket Scenarios

2 of 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Current Play-In Tournament

Play-in Game 1: No. 8 Charlotte Hornets at No. 7 Miami Heat (winner would play No. 2 seed)

Play-in Game 2: No. 10 Washington Wizards at No. 9 Indiana Pacers (loser eliminated)

Play-in Game 3: Game 2 winner at Game 1 loser (winner would play No. 1 seed)

While the Heat reached the NBA Finals last year, they're trying to avoid having to participate in the play-in tournament this year. They currently have the same record as the No. 6 Boston Celtics, so they still have time to move up the Eastern Conference standings.

Miami has won five of its past seven games, but it's had an inconsistent season that has seen it lose six straight games at one point in late March. So it will need to keep the positive momentum going down the stretch to try to avoid the play-in tournament.

The Hornets, Pacers and Wizards would all currently be in the play-in tournament despite having losing records. But they're not in the clear yet, as the Bulls and Raptors (both owning 26-36 records) are only two games back of the Wizards for the No. 10 spot.

But Washington has been on a roll of late, winning nine of its past 10 games and 11 of its past 13. With Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal in the backcourt, the Wizards could be a dangerous team in the play-in tournament, as long as they can hold onto their spot to make it there.

Chicago and Toronto are running out of time to move up the standings, and each team has a difficult remaining regular-season schedule. The Bulls have five combined games against the Nets, 76ers and Bucks, while the Raptors' next four games are against four top-five teams in the Western Conference standings.

It's still possible that the Knicks, Hawks or Celtics could fall down the standings and into the play-in tournament, as New York (the current No. 4 seed) is only two games ahead of Miami. So things remain tight in the middle of the Eastern Conference.