The Real Winners and Losers from ONE on TNT IV

Image provided by ONE Championship

ONE Championship promoted the final of its four-event stint on TNT on Wednesday night, and the card gave fans plenty to talk about.

In the main event, Reinier de Ridder defeated Aung La N Sang to win the ONE light heavyweight title. It was his second-straight win over Myanmar-born American, after submitting him to win the promotion's middleweight title late last year.

In the ONE on TNT IV co-main event, rising South Korean contender Ok Rae Yoon picked up the biggest victory of his career, nearly stopping former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez en route to a decision victory.

Elsewhere on the card, we watched Kirill Grishenko pick up an upset win over Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane, Shinya Aoki submit Eduard Folayang, and lots more.

But who really won and lost on ONE’s latest event on TNT? Keep scrolling for our take.