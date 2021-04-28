Steelers Rumors: Some Teams Think PIT May Trade Up for QB in 2021 NFL Draft

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly among the teams that may want to get in on a quarterback this weekend.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, other teams consider Pittsburgh to be interested in trading up for a signal-caller, "but only if one undergoes a fairly significant slide."

The Steelers won't pick until No. 24 overall on Thursday.

This shouldn't come as a surprise, since general manager Kevin Colbert said Monday that the team would consider quarterbacks when they're on the clock:

"If you look at our current depth, obviously we have four NFL veteran quarterbacks on our roster, which I feel great about. We also have three of those four that are in the last year of their so-called deals, when you look at it realistically. So it's an unusual group in that we do have four. Can you add a young one? Absolutely. We always have to be on the look for that next guy and try to predict the value of taking that player at that position because most likely a young quarterback won't play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021."

While Ben Roethlisberger will return for his 18th season, having agreed to restructure his contract and take a pay cut this offseason, there's little guaranteed moving forward. They signed Dwayne Haskins to a one-year deal in January, while Mason Rudolph will also enter free agency after the upcoming season.

But in trying to move up, the Steelers would have a high price to pay—and seemingly plenty of competition. The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears are reportedly among teams that have "canvassed" the teams picking between Nos. 7-10 with a goal of moving up in the draft.

The San Francisco 49ers set the market price for moving into the top tier of the draft when they sent a package of picks, including three first-rounders, to move up to the Miami Dolphins' No. 3 pick.

If the Steelers are looking for a future quarterback, they won't need to land in the top five picks to get one, but it's highly unlikely that any of the five quarterbacks that are projected to go in the first round fall all the way down to No. 24.