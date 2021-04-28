Russell Wilson Trade Offers Were Never 'Actively Negotiated,' Seahawks GM Says

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Despite rumors about a potential Russell Wilson trade, talks never advanced far for the Seattle Seahawks.

"No, I never actively negotiated with anybody," general manager John Schneider told reporters Wednesday, per Danny Kelly of The Ringer.

Teams called but Schneider said he never entertained any offers. The GM said he expects Wilson to remain with the team "for a good while."

The quarterback has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Seahawks and remains under contract through 2023.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.