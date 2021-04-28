    Russell Wilson Trade Offers Were Never 'Actively Negotiated,' Seahawks GM Says

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in action against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    Despite rumors about a potential Russell Wilson trade, talks never advanced far for the Seattle Seahawks.

    "No, I never actively negotiated with anybody," general manager John Schneider told reporters Wednesday, per Danny Kelly of The Ringer.

    Teams called but Schneider said he never entertained any offers. The GM said he expects Wilson to remain with the team "for a good while."

    The quarterback has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Seahawks and remains under contract through 2023.

       

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

