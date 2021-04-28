    Panthers' Bank of America Stadium Replacing Grass with Artificial Turf Surface

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 28, 2021

    A Gatorade logo is displayed on a tarp covering seats in the lower bowl of Bank of America Stadium prior to the NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
    Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

    The Carolina Panthers will play on artificial turf beginning this preseason, according to ESPN's David Newton.

    Bank of America Stadium will also be home to Major League Soccer's Charlotte Football Club when it begins play in 2022, a factor that was considered in the decision since the change will "guarantee a consistent surface." 

    Following the switch for the Panthers, 16 NFL teams will still play on real grass or a real grass-turf hybrid. 

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

