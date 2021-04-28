Panthers' Bank of America Stadium Replacing Grass with Artificial Turf Surface

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers will play on artificial turf beginning this preseason, according to ESPN's David Newton.

Bank of America Stadium will also be home to Major League Soccer's Charlotte Football Club when it begins play in 2022, a factor that was considered in the decision since the change will "guarantee a consistent surface."

Following the switch for the Panthers, 16 NFL teams will still play on real grass or a real grass-turf hybrid.

